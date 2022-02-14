Actor Daniel Padilla surprised Kathryn Bernando with a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day.

Kathryn’s mother, Min, and sister Lhexine also received flowers from Padilla.

In an Instagram post, Min thanked Padilla for the sweet gesture.

“Happy Valentine’s Day … thanks for the flowers @supremo_dp” she said.

Padilla, 26, and Bernardo, 25, have been together for nearly a decade. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary in May.

The two are also set to make their teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” this year.

