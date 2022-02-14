MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin received one of the sweetest gifts from her husband Neil Arce to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day.

Posting snaps taken from their pre-Valentine's Day dinner on social media, Locsin shared that she finally has a wedding ring.

"Sabi ko simplehan lang! May pa-wedding ring si Mr. Arce. Finally, may wedding ring na rin kami. Thank you my love," she wrote on her Instagram page.

In her most recent Instagram post, Locsin uploaded a photo of her wearing the wedding ring, asking her followers, "Bagay ba?"

Locsin and Arce tied the knot last year in a civil ceremony that took place at the Taguig City Hall.

At the time, they went to the wedding without rings or vows so they had to borrow Arce’s son's ring and Locsin’s engagement ring.

In a previous interview, Arce said they are still planning to have a bigger wedding in the future.

