Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert expecting their first child

MANILA – One day after announcing their engagement, Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert surprised their social media followers anew on Sunday by sharing that they are expecting their first child together.



Abrenica, 23, and Albert, 30, revealed this wonderful news through their respective posts on Instagram.

“I can't wait to hold you,” Albert told her unborn child after posting a photo showing off her baby bump.

“Thank you everyone for your all warm wishes. Our hearts are full. Happy Valentine's day, I hope all your hearts are filled to the brim,” she added.

Abrenica, for his part, also expressed how he can no longer wait to meet their little one.

“Ahhhh! I can't wait! Gigil,” he said.

It was only on Saturday that Abrenica and Albert announced that they are engaged to wed, saying they actually marked the milestone in December.

“You’ll never know when you are truly ready until you realize who you’re living and breathing for. It’s you @itssophiealbert,” Abrenica said in a caption of a photo of them kissing underwater.

“We’ve grown up together and I look forward to growing old together. Good luck @itssophiealbert, you are stuck with me for life. We’re engaged!”

Albert, meanwhile, waxed sentimental about overcoming the challenges of the previous year, fittingly with Abrenica’s proposal to cap 2020.

“Before 2020 came to an end, the love of my life proposed to me,” she wrote.

“Despite all the challenges we had to face, we were able to close the year filled with so much hope and love as amazing surprises happened in our lives. We’ve been savoring our precious moments and we are ready to share our joy and excitement! We are engaged!”

“Thank you @vinabrenica for everything. Thank you for being you and for making everything special. I am blessed to have you as my best friend for life.”

Abrenica and Albert, as the latter previously put it, have “known each other for 9 years, been together for 8.”

Shortly after they celebrated their eighth anniversary in January, the couple announced moving in together, as their brand-new home finally neared completion.