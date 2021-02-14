'Thank you my always': Kim Chiu stunned by Xian Lim's Valentine surprise

MANILA – Kim Chiu woke up to a stunning surprise from her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, on Valentine’s Day.

On her Instagram page, Chiu gushed about how Lim always manages to catch her off guard with the gestures he makes for her.

“Happy Valentines day indeed!!! I woke up to a beautiful surprise today!!!! This guy has a lot of surprises in his pocket,” she said.

“Sabi niya out of town tayo, then suddenly he sent a hangar address kala ko saang out of town, FLY out of town pala. Di ready outfits ko!!! Pero I melt,” she added.

Based on their recent updates, Lim brought Chiu to Coron, Palawan to spend Valentine’s Day on the island with her.

Still in awe of Lim’s effort, Chiu told him: “Thank you my always!!!”

Lim said celebrating Valentine’s Day with Chiu is the best.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a previous interview, Chiu said the pandemic lockdown drew them closer together.

The two were able to spend time together despite the community quarantine because of their work on the ABS-CBN series “Love Thy Woman” during the lockdown.

Last December, the couple also went on a beach getaway in Boracay.

