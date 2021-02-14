'PBB Connect': Gail, Alyssa evicted from House

MANILA — Gail Banawis and Alyssa Exala became the eighth and ninth housemates to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On the latest episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," Gail and Exala became this Sunday's evictees after receiving less than 7 percent combined of Kumu and text votes from viewers and supporters.

Ang 8th evictee sa edisyong ito ay si Gail! #PBB8thEviction pic.twitter.com/Yee3E971kl — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) February 14, 2021

Gail's eviction came a week only after she was saved by fans in last Sunday's voting.

Alyssa you have been just evicted from the Big Brother house#PBB8thEviction pic.twitter.com/m9KhKu3VO3 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) February 14, 2021

Another nominee, Ella Cayabyab, will stay at least one more week inside the house after being saved by fans, who have been attached to the reality show since the season began.

“PBB” puts together a group of strangers from various backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections, and even tensions, that unfold on air.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).