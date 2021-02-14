Noah Centineo, Lana Condor read tweets from Filipino fans

MANILA – Lana Condor and Noah Centineo had “over the top butterflies” in their stomach after reading tweets sent to them by their Filipino fans.

In a clip uploaded on Netflix Philippines’ Instagam page, the two shared how overwhelmed they feel just knowing that they have supporters from a country that’s across the world from where they live.

“Whenever I see tweets from around the world, it always makes me feel really just in awe of Netflix’s reach and the film’s reach. It always makes me feel very grateful,” Condor said.

“To know that the work we’ve done, everyone involved has done, has made it all the way around the world to the Philippines and beyond, it’s wild and I’m really grateful for it. Just so cool. These tweets are reminders of that,” added Centineo.

Towards the latter part of the video, Condor and Centineo said it is their hope that their fans would love the third and final installment of the “To All the Boys” movies.

“It is our love letter to you. For one last time as Lara Jean and Peter K, mahal namin kayo,” the two said.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” sees Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) spending their last moments in high school as they plan to go to Stanford University together.

Before they are off to college, however, “a pair of life-changing trips lead Lara Jean to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Aside from Condor and Centineo, the movie also features Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

Directed by Michael Fimognari, “To All the Boys Always and Forever” started streaming on Neflix’s on February 12.

Both Condor and Centineo were supposed to visit the Philippines in February last year. This, however, did not push through in light of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

