'My Harry Potter heart': Lovi Poe gets birthday greeting from Tom Felton

MANILA – Lovi Poe is making all Harry Potter fans jealous.

On Thursday, Poe shared a clip of a birthday greeting from no less than Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in the beloved “Harry Potter” movies.

“Monty and I have been speaking for quite a while about the best way to bring in your birthday and to celebrate the fact that you have this new TV show… Congratulations, basically,” Felton said.

Malfoy is referring to Monty Blencowe, who is Poe’s British boyfriend.

Malfoy said it is really unfortunate that their plans “to have a massive festivity where we can all get together and have a little jamboree and a boogie and a dance can’t happen this year” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gushing over the sweet surprise from Blencowe, Poe wrote on Twitter: “My Harry Potter heart and my Slytherin soul can’t help but be kilig when Draco Malfoy mentions #OweMyLove. Thank you for this sweet surprise.”

My Harry Potter heart and my Slytherin soul can’t help but be kilig when Draco Malfoy mentions #OweMyLove ♥️ Thank you for this sweet surprise @montyblencowe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AVC76FItKL — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) February 11, 2021

Poe celebrated her 32nd birthday on February 11.

This is not the first time Blencowe surprised Poe with a greeting from her favorite international actors.

In April last year, Poe received a message from her boyfriend, which was conveyed by her favorite “Money Heist” actor Enrique Arce.

“How are you Lovi? This is Enrique Arce. Arturito in ‘Money Heist’. 'La Casa De Papel.' Yeah that character that you love so much. You know why I know that? Monty told me. He said he loved binge-watching the show with you,” Arce said.

“He’s waiting for Season 5 to see it with you also. And he misses you a lot. Poor guy misses you a lot. He really wants to see you soon. He wants to see you soon more than he wants to see 'La Casa De Papel 5.' Take a note of that. All right, Lovi. Big kiss,” Arce added.

Extremely ecstatic, Poe told her boyfriend then: “A million miles away yet you never fail to make me feel kilig.”