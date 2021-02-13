‘Ibibigay ko lahat ng kaya ko’: Kiray gifts bouquet of cash to parents for Valentine’s

MANILA — Ahead of Valentine’s Day, comedienne Kiray Celis surprised her parents with a unique gift, signifying her commitment to take care of them.

On Instagram, Celis shared a photo of her parents holding each a massive bouquet — but instead of flowers bundled together, it contained cash.

In its caption, she wrote: “Happy happy valentines day, Mama and papa. Hindi man ako perpektong anak, pero ibibigay ko lahat ng kaya ko, guminhawa lang ang buhay niyo.

“Salamat sa walang sawang suporta, pagmamahal at pagiintindi sakin. Mahal na mahal ko kayo. Next time, tig 1k nayan lahat. Pagpasensyahan niyo na? Yan lang nakayanan ko.”

Celis, a former child actress who joined showbiz at age 4, had remained active on TV until the coronavirus pandemic halted productions.

The 26-year-old actress has meantime grown her followers on YouTube, where she runs a vlog chronicling her personal life, including her relationship with her non-showbiz partner.