Alex Gonzaga shares behind-the-scenes of her wedding with Mikee Morada

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga marked Valentine’s Day by sharing to her social media followers a behind-the-scenes video of her November wedding with Mikee Morada.

Uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday, Gonzaga’s most recent vlog showed her preparations on the day of her wedding, and some scenes during the ceremony itself.

The vlog’s highlight is the part where Gonzaga and Morada exchanged vows before their family and close friends.

“When I was a little girl, I always dreamt of having a partner like my dad. Someone who is family-oriented, God-fearing, patient, who would love and accept me for who I am. Kinausap ko pa si Jesus bago kita nakilala. Umiiyak ako. ‘Jesus ano ba, nasaan na ba? Kailan ba dadating yun?’ Nag-aayos lang pala ng buhok,” Gonzaga said in her vow.

“In the middle of my doubts, you happened. With God, nothing is really impossible because you are all those check list and more. Parehong pareho kayo ni daddy, lagi niyo akong pinapagalitan,” she added in jest.

Turning emotional, Gonzaga told Morada: “I will try to wake up early and try to make breakfast for you. I will not ask you stupid questions. I will support you in whatever path you want to take and I promise to make you my priority now.”

For Morada’s part, he said he purposely did not prepare a written vow because he wanted to say what’s inside his heart on that exact moment.

“18 years old pa lang, pangarap ko na magkaroon ng asawa, pamilya pero hindi binigay kaagad sa akin. Nauna pa nga yung younger brother ko. Halos lahat ng mga bagay kung nasaan tayo ngayon, prinepare ako ni Lord. Ito na,” he said.

“Isang beses lang tayo mabubuhay sa mundong ito at happy ako na ikaw ang binigay sa akin ni Lord. By God’s grace sana kakayanin natin and magkaroon tayo ng isang magandang pamilya. I love you and thank you for everything,” he added.

Gonzaga and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.

They had their honeymoon in Amanpulo with Gonzaga’s parents and the family of her sister Toni.

By Gonzaga’s own declaration in a previous vlog, she and Morada are planning to have a bigger wedding this year.