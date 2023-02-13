WATCH: 'The Flash' trailer brings back Michael Keaton's Batman

"Yeah. I'm Batman."

Two Barry Allens, 2 Batmen and a surprise introduction of a brand new superhero in the DCU, what's not to love?

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen/Flash while another superhero from the past, Michael Keaton - Bruce Wayne/Batman - joins the DCU. Also returning are Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman from the Snyder movies) and Michael Shannon as General Zod.

Also making her debut is Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, "The Flash" is set to open in theaters across the Philippines beginning 14 June 2023.