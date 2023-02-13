MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan recently celebrated the baptism of their daughter Amila Sabine with friends and family members.

The couple made a heartwarming vlog entry of the occasion where they shared glimpses of the special day with their social media followers.

The occasion started with Panganiban, Homan and Sabine making their way to the church, where they were met by their daughter's godparents, including Cherry Pie Picache, Bela Padilla, Judy Ann Santos, Kim Chiu, Glaiza de Castro, John Prats, and Ketchup Eusebio, among others.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

At one point, Panganiban is seen wiping away her tears during the Sacrament of Baptism as she was filled with joy and gratitude for the special moment.

After the ceremony, Panganiban took the time to thank those who were present. “Gusto ko lang magpasalamat. Thank you for taking time at nandito kayo sa binyag ni Bean. Hindi lang ito binyag ni Bean. Special din itong araw na ito dahil exactly one year ago, nalaman namin na buntis ako,” she said.

Moreover, the occasion was even more special as it coincided with the birthday of Panganiban’s mother, making it a double celebration.

Panganiban and Homan welcomed Sabine in September last year.