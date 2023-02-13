MANILA -- Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia celebrated Valentine's Day early as the latter is set to go overseas for the shoot of her new series.

In an Instagram post, Ramos shareda photo of Garcia with a bouquet of flowers before her flight for "Unbreak My Heart" in Switzerland.

"Another early Valentine’s day. @gabbi ... My darling is leaving tonight for Switzerland to work on a huge project. 'I’m nervous, babe' is what she told me just seconds ago as she stood up to get ready while I type this caption," Ramos said.

"My love, I’m incredibly proud of you. I’m grateful to be by your side, watching you shine and grow every day. You got this bebu! Kill it," he added.

Kapamilya artists Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia will be joined by Kapuso artists Richard Yap and Garcia for the romantic drama series produced by GMA, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

The series marks the first project of Sta. Maria with Joshua and Gabbi.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

