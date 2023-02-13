MANILA -- Actress Lovi Poe admitted that she is thrilled to be dubbed the country's "Supreme Actress."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday, Poe shared her thoughts about the "Supreme Actress" tag.

"Kinikilig ako. I'm super kilig, of course, hindi ko ini-expect. Joke ko nga, minsan pizza, minsan ice cream. At least lahat ng rekado nandoon," Poe shared.

Poe, who stars in the TV series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" opposite Coco Martin, said she is glad that people gave her a tag that is really special.

"Kilig na kilig ako. I first read it from my manager. Sabi ko 'really?' Nakakakilig talaga kasi parang it's not something that you expect,' she added.

"Hindi ako makaisip ng sarili kong title at all. None at all. Happy na ako sa 'the hardworking actress,' I don't know. Wala akong maisip. So happy ako na they came up with something really nice and special," Poe said.

The Supreme Actress portrays Mokang

In the interview, Poe also shared her excitement portraying her latest character Mokang, the leading lady of Tanggol (Martin) in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"Gusto ko muna enjoy-in 'yung pangalan na Mokang. Una sobrang excited ako dahil first time ko gagawa ng isang project na ginawa ni Papa at paborito ko pa 'Batang Quiapo.' And nung sinabi nila name ko as Mokang, tawang-tawa ako. Sabi ko, 'sino ba nag-isip nito nakakatuwa?' Si Coco pala nag-isip kasi Monica tapos Mokang. Endearing para sa akin si Mokang," Poe said.

She also teased something about her character: "Love language ni Mokang, harsh siya magsalita. Mas lalo ka niyang ida-down sa mga words niya, mas mahal ka niya."

"Kasi 'yun 'yung story nila ni Tanggol, love niya si Tanggol muna in a friendly manner, pero 'yung way nang pagsasabi niya medyo mahilig siya mag-banter, makipagkulitan."



“Batang Quiapo" is set to air this Monday night, February 13 – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., father of Lovi.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13.

