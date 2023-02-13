MAYNILA -- Naging emosyonal ang host na si Karylle sa pagdiriwang ng ika-40 na anibersaryo ng kanyang inang si Zsa Zsa Padilla sa showbiz.

Sa episode ng "ASAP Natin 'To" nitong Linggo, nagpasalamat si Karylle sa kanyang ina na ni minsan ay hindi siya tinago sa publiko.

"I'm so senti for my mom kasi you know naman she's an introvert with her pajamas but she has so many good friends," ani Karylle.

"Naisip ko lang din kasi when she had me, she was 16. Thank you for not hiding me," dagdag pa niya.

Tugon naman ni Padilla: "Never ever thought of that."

"I just thought of it kanina so I was so grateful," dagdag ni Karylle.

Masaya rin ang pinsan niyang si Gino Padilla sa pagdiriwang: "I am just happy with the direction that you have taken and you have made a lot of people happy with your music and your voice and that would remain in our hearts forever."

Kasama ni Padilla sa selebrasyon sina Regine Velasquez, Randy Santiago, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, at Gary Valenciano. May mensahe rin ang ilang mga artista tulad nina Lorna Tolentino, Louie Ocampo, Bobot Mortiz, Tirso Cruz III, at Judy Ann Santos.

"Alam mo, ikaw ang inspirasyon naming anak-anakan mo. Looking forward to many more years of having our dear Zsa Zsa Padilla in our industry. We need you and we love you," ani Iza Calzado.

"She's a good friend, she's a very loyal friend. I'm very, very happy for you, Zsa Zsa sa lahat ng nagawa mo and for everything that you achieved and you have achieved so much," saad ni Pops Fernandez.

"As my friend of more than 4 decades, Zsa Zsa, you have been so loyal, so loving, so faithful as a friend. You deserve another hundred years in this business because we need you. I love you and I'm always thinking of you," dagdag ni Sharon Cuneta.