John Estrada explains why viewers love Coco Martin

MANILA -- After his remarkable role in “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” as Armando, award-winning actor John Estrada gets another major supporting role in the new ABS-CBN series “FPJ's Batang Quiapo” as Rigor.

Estrada described his role as “an honest policeman who prioritizes his family.” He also recalled how lead star Coco Martin sat down with him to offer him a role in the new series.

“Nung nasa “Probinsyano” palang kami, sinabi na niya sa akin na sa susunod niyang project, kukunin niya ako,” said Estrada, who told himself, ‘What a generous man. So down to earth.’

On why the viewers love and respect Martin, Estrada said, “Personally, I think the reason why they love Coco is because they can see the sincerity in him, how hard he works, how good he is as a person, and most specially, they can relate to him.”

Estrada was present at the celebrity screening and press conference for the show last February 7, which was also attended by his friend Sharon Cuneta whom he shared the screen in 'Ang Probinsyano."

Shot in Quiapo, Estrada said: “To be shooting in the heart of Quiapo is such an experience. Sari-saring tao at iba’t ibang tao ang makikita mo.”

He also mentioned how his co-stars challenged him. “Of course, you have to be on your toes at all time, dahil alam mong magagaling ang mga ka-eksena mo.”

Estrada, who starred in popular Kapamilya shows like “The Good Son,” “Magpahanggang Wakas,” “Ikaw Lamang,” “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin,” and others, expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN.

“Home sweet home. Parang nagbakasyon ka lang, nag-enjoy ka sa bakasyon mo, pero it’s always nice to be back home,” he ended.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13.

