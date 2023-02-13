HONNE set to return to PH for concert in May

MANILA - Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, more known as the international British music duo HONNE, are coming back to the Philippines.

The electronic duo will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum on May 10 as part of their 2023 Asian tour.

Pre-sale of tickets to their show will begin on February 14 at 10 a.m. via ticketnet.com.ph, while the general sale will be on February 17 at 10 a.m.

This will be their fifth time to visit the Philippines.

Honne is known for the hits “Location Unknown” and “What Would You Do?”

They have already performed on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in collaboration with KZ Tandingan in 2021.