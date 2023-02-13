MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana marked the 8th birthday of her son Alonzo Romeo Jose.

On Instagram, Romana shared her birthday message to her "Superkuya" as she uploaded photos of him through the years.

"When you came 8 years ago, you reminded me many great things I have forgotten over time. But if there’s one thing you brought most was JOY. And laughter. Lots and lots of it. You have painted our lives with color. Those bright ones I have not seen in awhile. You truly are heaven sent my Kuya #AlonzoRomeoJose my mommy heart will always be grateful that I have you for my middle child as the lord could not have picked the best one to be that for ate @callieahmee and Baby #ElioJuanManolo," Romana wrote.

"Thank you Kuya for always making it easy for mom, for us. No matter how little or how young you’re always the one to adjust, accept, understand and LOVE. Oh your heart Alonzo. One day, the right one will come and she will be so blessed to have you. For your heart anak, knows now limits when it comes to loving, keeps no record of wrongs and is always ready to embrace today and all of its pretty and ugly parts. I’m blessed to have you Kuya. Happy happy birthday my dear Alonzo," Romana added.

Alonzo is Romana’s second child with her husband, Boyet Ahmee. They also have a daughter Callie and another son Elio is turning a year old this June.

