Long-time friends Vice Ganda and Coco Martin reunite on 'It's Showtime' on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Best friends even before they entered showbiz, Vice Ganda and Coco Martin have been vocal of their support for each other over the years as they both crossed career milestones.

Now among today's local superstars, "Tutoy" and "Dengdeng" — their term of endearment for each other — still get to celebrate achievements together, as seen Monday on "It's Showtime."

Martin and the cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" visited the noontime program, which is co-hosted by Vice Ganda, to promote the teleserye's primetime debut.

Martin, who is the lead star and one of the directors of the series, obliged the request of Vice Ganda to sing along to theme songs of other classic FPJ movies.

"Batang Quiapo" is the second movie of the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. to be adapted by Martin for television after "Ang Probinsyano," which made a mark on local pop culture after a record-breaking seven years on air.

The unparalleled success of the show cemented Martin's status as local showbiz's "Primetime King," which has since become his moniker.

Vice Ganda, like Martin, has achieved superstar status. The comedian has been dubbed the Philippines' "Phonemenal Box Office Star," after a string of record-breaking films in the past decade.

On "It's Showtime" on Monday, the best friends once again got to share the stage — a special moment for Vice Ganda, who waxed sentimental in a tweet following the episode.

Napaproud ako saming dalawa. Sobra! Ang proud ko lang na magbestfriend kami wala pa kmi sa showbiz. Tapos ngayon yung bestfriend ko Primetime King na! Kakakilabot! Ang saya! Ang galing mo Deng!!!! https://t.co/VyzZqRi9nF — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 13, 2023

"Napaproud ako saming dalawa. Sobra!" the comedy superstar wrote, in response to a follower tweeting a clip of the duo's affectionate moment during the show.

Vice Ganda said: "Ang proud ko lang na mag best friend kami wala pa kami sa showbiz. Tapos ngayon yung bestfriend ko Primetime King na! Kakakilabot! Ang saya! Ang galing mo Deng!"

Featuring an all-star cast including the likes of Charo Santos, Christopher de Leon, Cherry Pie Picache, John Estrada, and with Lovi Poe as Martin's leading lady, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will premiere Monday night on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, TFC, and iWantTFC.

