MANILA – Sharon Cuneta has apparently grown very fond of actress Julia Montes after the two of them started working together in the ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

The screen veteran even said on Instagram that she already wants to adopt Montes as part of her family.

“Habang tumatagal, lalo syang napapalapit at napapamahal sa akin. Gusto ko na nga ampunin si @montesjulia08 para maging anak ko na talaga! Love you baby ko,” she wrote in the caption.

Previously, Cuneta said she never realized how much she and Montes are alike in so many ways.

“Sa lahat ng nakasama kong mas mga batang artista sa more than 60 movies ko, si Julia Montes ang nakita kong pinakapareho ko sa tunay na buhay.”

“Bungisngis, malambing, mabait. At magaling na artista,” she added, describing the actress.

Both stars joined “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” last year and their casting was part of the sixth anniversary celebration of the series.

Montes, who plays Mara, joined the show in July last year, while Cuneta was first glimpsed as her character Aurora in the ABS-CBN program on November 26.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.