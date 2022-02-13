Second child of Paul Jake, Kaye Abad baptized

MANILA – Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo finally had their second child baptized on Saturday five months since he was born.

Abad shared their family photo on Instagram with Castillo carrying their baby boy, Iñigo Leon.

“Welcome to the Christian World Iñigo! We love you. 2-12-22,” she wrote in the caption.

Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first child Joaquin in December 2017.