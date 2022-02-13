MANILA – Kris Aquino would rather receive prayers for her birthday on Monday.

As much as she appreciates balloons, flowers, cakes, fruits and various kinds of food, Aquino said in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday that prayers are what she really wants and needs.

“Best birthday gift you can give me- PLEASE DON'T spend more money on me. NAKAKAHIYA, and I feel insensitive to the needs of our fellow Filipinos. Alam ko how much food costs have gone up plus ang MAHAL ng flowers kasi nga Valentine Season,” she said.

Aquino feels it is “unfair to our fellow Filipinos who desperately need the monetary equivalent of whatever gifts people planned to send me.”

“As I’ve said Noy’s death profoundly changed me – and I THANK GOD for the BETTER… I now much more fully understand the meaning behind the song PANANAGUTAN…”

Aquino listed the different advocacies and programs she’s been supporting through the years in an attempt to persuade those who would give her gifts to share to them instead.

“PLEASE, unahin nyong regaluhan ang iba, please choose who really needs your financial support now,” she said.

In the same post, Aquino thanked Senator Panfilo Lacson for saying in a recent interview that her late brother Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III is the former president he admired the most.

Towards the end of her post, Aquino shared what she wishes for as she turns another year older.

“My true birthday wish? Please pray for someone both Noy & i LOVE so dearly. Because i want to protect the person's privacy ang HIRAP magbigay ng detalye,” she said.

Without naming names, Aquino added: “BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT ever unahin nyo ang dasal para sa kanya then later na ko.”

RELATED VIDEO