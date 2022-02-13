BTS' Jungkook breaks streaming, sales record after 'Stay Alive' release

In recent years, BTS main vocalist Jeon Jungkook has earned a reputation for making music history with his every release.

For example, Jungkook, who currently owns two of the longest charting solo songs on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, shattered three records last October with his cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling” less than a day after it was uploaded.

The youngest member of the wildly popular boyband did it again with “STAY ALIVE,” the official soundtrack of “7FATES: CHAKHO.”

During its first tracking day, “STAY ALIVE” earned 4.27 million streams on Spotify, scoring Jungkook the biggest debut for any Korean solo artist on the digital space.

The sum also landed Jungkook straight at No. 3 on Spotify’s Global Chart, the highest debut ranking by a K-soloist.

During the launch, the idol gained 573,000 followers on the streaming giant, the largest single-day pull for any Korean solo act.

“STAY ALIVE” also bagged unrivaled sales numbers in record time.

The cinematic ballad for instance is the very first solo song to soar to No. 1 in 98 countries on iTunes within just 24 hours of its release.

“STAY ALIVE” set a new record as well for the fastest song by an Asian soloist to snag the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts in eight of the world’s largest music markets: United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The track is currently on its second day ruling the worldwide iTunes chart.

“STAY ALIVE” is expected to make an impressive debut on other charts in the following week after its first tracking period.

