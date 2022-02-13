Alexa Ilacad taps Benedix Ramos for "Paano" music video

Screenshot.

MANILA — Former Pinoy Brother housemate Alexa Ilacad tapped her batchmate Benedix Ramos for her upcoming music video.

In a series of Instagram stories this Sunday, both Ilacad and Ramos shared snippets of the shoot directed by James Ocampo with Off The Record.

Ilacad earlier released her new song "Paano" written by musician Eunice Jorge, which she described as a "heartbreak anthem".

"Let me take you on a journey of heartbreak as I lay down all the questions inside my heart and head in my new single, 'Paano,'" she recently in the caption for the song's teaser.

Ilacad, 21, was a housemate in the recently concluded "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity edition.

"Paano" is Ilacad's follow-up single to “Stay Right Here,” which she said, “is an ode to human vulnerability, passion, and a keen longing to be loved or give love.”