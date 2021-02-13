Nadine Lustre joins Twitter, becomes trending topic

Nadine Lustre had been absent from Twitter for nearly four years, after she deactivated her original public account in mid-2017. Instagram: @carelessph

MANILA — Nadine Lustre became an instant trending topic on Twitter on Saturday, as she finally returned to the social media platform, to the delight of her long-time fans.

Lustre, 27, made the announcement through her widely followed Instagram page, posting a Stories update that shows a screenshot of her Twitter account, @hello_nadine.

Her first tweet: a GIF from the US series “Breaking Bad,” where the character Walter White says, “You’re god damn right.”

The lone account she follows? Her record label, Careless Music Manila.

With an hour after Lustre announced her Twitter handle, the hashtag #NadineLustreOnTwitter zoomed up among the top 10 local trends on the microblogging site.

Lustre had been on Twitter with the original username @hellobangsie until August 2017, when she appeared to deactivate the account without giving an explanation.

Her social media platform of choice has been Instagram, where she regularly posts updates about her music and acting projects, as well as her endorsements.

Lustre has notably been expanding her social media presence, having opened in recent months public accounts on TikTok, Facebook, Lyka, and YouTube.

Her social media activity coincides with the rollout of performance videos and singles from her latest album “Wildest Dreams.”

