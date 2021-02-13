LOOK: Gerald, Yam, JM in steamy ‘Init sa Magdamag’ poster

MANILA — Yam Concepcion is caught in a love triangle with Gerald Anderson and JM de Guzman in the poster of “Init sa Magdamag,” unveiled on Saturday.

Hanggang saan ka dadalhin ng Init ng pag-ibig sa Magdamag?

Producer Star Creatives released the poster showing the lead characters of the ABS-CBN drama series, which blends politics and romance.

“Init sa Magdamag” centers on a congresswoman (Concepcion) and her relationships with her aspiring politician-husband (de Guzman), and a community doctor (Anderson) with whom she has a romantic past.

The poster also confirmed the airing platforms of the series: Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), A2Z (free and digital TV, Mega Manila), and TFC (overseas subscription).

Directed by Raymond Ocampo, “Init sa Magdamag” has been filming since October 2020.

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.