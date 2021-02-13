In conversation: Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado on falling in love with each other onscreen

Long-time friends Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado open up about their close relationship and how that has helped them as co-actors over the years.

MANILA — With a close friendship dating back to 2003 — and 8 acting projects together since — Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado now find it “so easy” to fall in love with each other onscreen.

Veneracion, 46, and Calzado, 38, are cast opposite each other anew in the WeTV Philippines original series “B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody & Brandy,” about lovers who become rivals in business.

While it counts as their ninth co-starring stint, it marks a career milestone — and a dream come true — for Calzado, as “B&B” is her first-ever romantic-comedy role since she entered showbiz in 2001.

That’s why, for the acclaimed actress, her leading man in the limited series “had to be Ian.”

Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado star in their first romantic-comedy project together, ‘B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody & Brandy,’ a WeTV original series premiering on February 14. WeTV Philippines

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Calzado and Veneracion explained why their tandem works, from their “organic” chemistry in doing scenes — owing to their frequent collaborations — to their deep friendship that contributes to their portrayals of romance.

“We are good friends, and we love each other,” Calzado said.

Veneracion agreed, telling Calzado: “It’s so easy to fall in love with you in a romantic sense when doing a movie or doing a role, kasi I already love you to begin with.”

“It’s easy to change the shade into a romantic thing, na I don’t even have to pretend or act anymore,” he said.

Watch Veneracion and Calzado, in conversation, about their being long-time friends and co-stars, portraying Brody and Brandy, and the timing of their achievements in love and career.