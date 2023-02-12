With danggit in hand, Moira dela Torre brought laughter and joy to those in attendance at her recently concluded concert in Qatar.

During her show at the Asian Town Ampitheatre on Friday, dela Torre revealed that she fulfilled a request made by a fan on social media who had asked if she could bring him danggit, a type of dried fish, from the Philippines.

Dela Torre invited the fan, who she referred to as "Kuya Christian," onto the stage in between her performances. “Nice to meet you. Salamat po. Nagpasabay pa po kayo,” dela Torre said.

Christian replied by saying that he has not been back to the Philippines for several years and that he was grateful for dela Torre’s kind gesture.

“Salamat po kuya. Sana magustuhan niyo po yang danggit. Ako po ang nagbayad niyan,” the singer responded.

In response to a question about how much he owed her for the danggit, dela Torre replied that he owes her nothing and that she was just happy to have him attend the concert.

To make light of the situation, dela Torre jokingly quipped that she would be performing her final six songs with the scent of danggit on her hands.

Dela Torre shared a video of their interaction on her Facebook page and it has since gone viral, with thousands of views, shares, comments, and likes.