“Ikaw lang ang laman ng puso ko.”

These were the words of housemate Nathan Juane when he met wife Johanne, albeit virtually, for their early Valentine’s date.

Juane, who is still inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, was granted by Kuya with a special reward to meet and talk with Johanne in a span of 9 minutes.

The housemate immediately teared up when he saw his wife on screen and showered her with love and sweet words.

“Maraming salamat sa iyo, baby. Kasi ikaw nagpapalakas sa’kin. Kung ano man ’yung pinagdaaanan natin, lagi kong pinanghahawakan ’yun. Lagi ko iniisip ’yun,” Juane told Johanne.

“You are my true north. When times that I don't see and I don’t know what to do, I always check within my heart, ’yung mga sinabi mo sa’kin.”

He also said how he admired her wife, who was diagnosed with cancer amid the pandemic, for being strong despite the debacles they faced in the last 2 years.

“I admire your strength. You are the best. I'm a fan. I'm your fan, forever. I-kiss mo ’ko sa kanila. I hope I can make you proud,” he continued.

Johanne assured her husband that they are rallying behind him in his journey inside the famous yellow house.

While having dinner, Juane said that among all of their dates he cherished their experience going in and out of the hospital the most.

His wife answered that she is thankful that Juane was beside her while going through a tough journey.

“Lagi mo tandaan na ’yung pagpapaalam ko ng sandali, hindi ka nawawala sa puso ko. I love you. Thank you for making me strong, refreshing me again,” Juane added.

Before the virtual date, Juane opened up about the effects of the health crisis to his family. He lost his job in the aviation industry before his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

According to him, they had to go to the hospital 5 times a day for 3 months to attend the treatment for Johanne.

The hurdles did not stop there as Juane’s parents contracted the COVID-19, later on.

"PBB" airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.



