Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS has dropped the much-awaited official soundtrack of “7Fates: Chakho,” HYBE's webtoon starring reimagined versions of the Bangtan boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

“Stay Alive,” which was produced by the group’s rapper Min Yoongi or Suga and sung by their main vocalist Jeon Jungkook, hit major streaming platforms on February 11.

According to a statement from HYBE, the new title is a “nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world" and is based on the actual synopsis and webcomic sketch of 7Fates: Chakho.

Suga successfully flexed his virtuosity at music production by perfectly encapsulating the plot of the webtoon through rich and contrasting sounds.

The blend of dramatic bass-synths, pensive and intricate strings, as well as the wistful piano arrangement constructed a dark and suspenseful mood while rousing sentiment.

This was heightened by Jungkook’s breathy and impassioned vocals, which was immaculately woven into the composition.

The cinematic ballad strays from his famed pop bliss stylings showcasing his versatility and deft vocal control.

According to the HYBE, the lyrics explores an “isolated boy’s earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world.”

While the new material is an accompaniment of the webtoon series, it has seemingly already taken a life of its own.

Within just 13 hours since its release, “Stay Alive” had already rocketed to No. 1 on iTunes in 93 countries — the fastest for any title by a South Korean solo artist.

The track also set a new record for the fastest song by a Korean soloist to bag the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts in eight of the world’s music markets in the world: the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany.

“Stay Alive” is expected to top other charts in the following week after its first tracking period.