BGYO shows polish in ‘Fly Away’ performance video

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO showcased its talent and polish with a new performance video released on Friday.

This time, Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki performed the upbeat “Fly Away,” about overcoming self-doubt in the pursuit of a dream.

Akira wrote and composed the song, with musical arrangement by Theo Martel.

The new video sees BGYO inside the ABS-CBN studios, executing a complicated choreography which the group has been known for since its 2021 debut.

“Fly Away” is one of eight original songs from BGYO’s debut album “The Light,” aside from four foreign-language versions of the title track.

The album has produced hit singles, including “He’s Into Her,” the official theme song of the series, and “The Baddest,” which secured BGYO the No. 1 spot in international music charts for new artists last year.

