Fans of the hit Thai boys’ love (BL) series “2gether” can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the stars of the show, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin.

Through the streaming platform KTX.ph, viewers can rewatch “2gether The Movie” on February 14 at P249 per ticket.

The series got a movie last year after the meteoric success of the GMMTV production from Thailand.

In the trailer released on YouTube, both actors are seen wearing a suit and tie while talking about how far they have taken their relationship.

Bright and Win rose to popularity in the Philippines through the popular BL series “2gether,” the sequel of which, “Still 2gether,” premiered simultaneously with its run in Thailand.

Both series are available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page.

In "2gether," Bright and Win portray Sarawat and Tine, schoolmates whose pretend romance becomes real. The series' strong social media presence, even in the Philippines, is credited for the growing popularity of Thailand's BL genre locally.

The duo follows the likes of Mario Maurer, who similarly starred in the BL drama "Love of Siam," as a Thai star who has endeared himself to Filipino viewers.

“Still 2gether”, meanwhile, revolves around the struggles of Sarawat and Tine, leading their respective clubs while in their first year of being a couple.

