Trailer: Angelica, Coco show chemistry in ‘Love or Money’

Coco Martin and Angelica Panganiban are first-time co-stars in Star Cinema’s ‘Love or Money.’ ABS-CBN Films

MANILA — Star Cinema has released the trailer of “Love or Money,” starring Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin as lovers whose relationship is torn by ambition.

The trailer shows a glimpse of Leon (Martin) and Angel’s (Panganiban) love story that spans years and different countries.

Despite their attraction to each other and Leon’s persistence in pursuing Angel, the latter’s dream of becoming rich prevents them from having a lasting relationship.

The two cross paths years later in Dubai, where Leon works as a service crew, and where Angel has found a “sugar daddy” who can provide for her needs.

Convinced Angel is compromising her happiness for her ambition, Leon pursues her again as he did years back.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Love or Money” will be available to stream on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and Sky PPV starting March 12.

“Love or Money” was first announced in December 2019 as a Valentine offering the following year. Due to filming delays, it was instead submitted as an entry to the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. That event, however, was also cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Eased lockdown measures in the latter part of 2020 allowed the project to finish filming, to finally target a release date a year after it was originally planned to premiere.