Ronnie Liang releases new song 'Closer You And I' for Valentine's Day

MANILA -- In time for Valentine's Day, Ronnie Liang has released his latest single, a cover of the '80s hit "Closer You and I," which was originally recorded by Gino Padilla.

"God is good dahil healthy tayo. I really take care of myself. I am so happy dahil nakapag-release ako ng song perfect for Valentine’s Day. Sa kabila ng kalungkutan ng mundo, kailangang makapagbigay pa rin tayo ng inspirasyon at ngiti through songs," Liang said in a statement.

“Really grateful sa lahat ng sumuporta sa aking new song. I hope they continue to listen to it. Spread kindness and love lang tayo,” he added.



Liang's “Closer You And I” is now available on various digital music platforms.



Just last week, Liang shared another milestone as he finished all the knowledge tests necessary for him to get his license as a commercial pilot.

He is now also completing the required number of flight hours to attain a commercial pilot license.

"More or less naka-70 to 80 flying hours na 'ko and I need to have 150-200 flying hours to become eligible to be a commercial pilot," Liang explained.

He went on to further describe the next phase of his journey. “’Yung commercial course, mas mataas na altitude and mas malaking aircraft,” he said.

Last year, after becoming a 2nd Lieutenant Army reservist, Liang completed the Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Officer Correspondence Course.

Liang took the Philippine Army course from July until September 2020.

Since early 2020, Liang has been complying with his military duty by suiting up to help at the frontlines as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

