'Love and regret': Why Claudine Barretto is still affected by Rico Yan's death

MANILA -- Claudine Barretto opened up on why she is still affected by the death of her former boyfriend Rico Yan, who died in his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

Barretto talked about Yan in a vlog uploaded by her good friend, Janelle Jamer.

"Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala 'yon. I think hindi nawawala 'yung (love) kapag namatay na 'yung tao. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin. Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo towards the person kapag nawala na 'yung tao," Barretto admitted.

"Yes, mayroon akong pagsisisi na sana mas matagal ko siyang nakasama, sana nandoon ako nung nangyari 'yung dapat sana ay hindi nangyari," the actress added.

Yan and Barretto starred in the hit series "Mula Sa Puso" and "Saan Ka Man Naroroon" and top-billed movies like “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita” and “Got 2 Believe.”

In the vlog, Barretto also admitted that she's now ready for a new romance.

"Matagal na. Oo naman kaya lang wala pa lang talagang dumarating so hindi ko rin kinukulit si God. Kapag dumating eh darating," she said.

If given chance, Barretto is hoping to find "someone who will protect you, someone who will keep you safe and will give you security."

Egg freezing

Meawhile, Barretto is also thinking of freezing her eggs and harvest it to have another baby with her future partner.

Jamer asked the 41-year-old actress if she still plans of having another baby or to adopt again.

Barretto has three adopted children Sabina, Quia and Noah. She also has biological son, Santino, with actor Raymart Santiago.

"Siguro mag-adopt, okay na ako. Kumpleto na ako -- two boys, two girls. Pero 'yung magdagdag pa, hindi ko kino-close 'yung door. Pero hindi ko rin iniisip na magdagdag pa. Kumbaga happy na ako, kumpleto na ako as a mother," Barretto said.

Barretto said everything will change if she finds a new love in the future.

"Sana kapag dumating na si Mr. Right eh sana magkaroon talaga, sana magkaroon pa (ng baby)," Barretto added.

