Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson back in PH with son Jude



MANILA – Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson are back in the Philippines with their baby boy, Jude, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

In his Instagram Stories post on Thursday, February 11, Paterson shared a clip showing baby Jude.

"Welcome home bear," he wrote in the clip, followed by the Philippines flag icon.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Paterson and Salvador also posted snaps inside Heathrow Airport waiting for their flight to the Philippines.

Last week, Paterson made the announcement that they are coming back to the Philippines.

"Nasa UK pa kami pero malapit na kaming umuwi. Malapit na malapit na," he said.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son

Salvador earlier released a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and birth.

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to keep her pregnancy private, Salvador said: "I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

“It was really hard,” she said. “I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby.”

Salvador and Paterson are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.

