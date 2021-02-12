‘Collab na ba ito?’ Selfie of Ben&Ben’s Paulo with John Lloyd Cruz stirs excitement

MANILA — Are Ben&Ben and returning actor John Lloyd Cruz gearing up for a collaboration?

may dumalaw sa ben&ben house pic.twitter.com/Im3RBYqHEU — Paolo Benjamin (@PaoloBenjamin_) February 12, 2021

That was the question among fans of the band on Friday as one of its members, Paolo Guico, shared a selfie with the “One More Chance” star on Twitter.

“May dumalaw sa Ben&Ben house,” Guico wrote.

While the singer-songwriter did not include details of the visit, the sight of the two together was enough to spur speculation as to a possible team-up.

Ben&Ben, after all, is no stranger to collaborating with big-name stars.

Most recently, reel and real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla starred in the music video for “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.”

That project was preceded by a release of a photo of Ben&Ben with “KathNiel,” as well as writer Juan Miguel Severo.

They, however, were more forthcoming about collaborating on the music video, in contrast to Guico’s selfie with Cruz.

