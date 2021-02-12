‘Collab na ba ito?’ Selfie of Ben&Ben’s Paulo with John Lloyd Cruz stirs excitement

MANILA — Are Ben&Ben and returning actor John Lloyd Cruz gearing up for a collaboration?
That was the question among fans of the band on Friday as one of its members, Paolo Guico, shared a selfie with the “One More Chance” star on Twitter.
“May dumalaw sa Ben&Ben house,” Guico wrote.
While the singer-songwriter did not include details of the visit, the sight of the two together was enough to spur speculation as to a possible team-up.
Ben&Ben, after all, is no stranger to collaborating with big-name stars.
Most recently, reel and real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla starred in the music video for “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.”
That project was preceded by a release of a photo of Ben&Ben with “KathNiel,” as well as writer Juan Miguel Severo.
They, however, were more forthcoming about collaborating on the music video, in contrast to Guico’s selfie with Cruz.
