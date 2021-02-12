3 years later, man joins ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ to personally thank Vice Ganda for sending his kids to school

Herbie Pultam, a man whose three children are scholars of Vice Ganda, shares a touching moment with the comedian in the February 12 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a touching moment on “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” a contestant said he joined the singing competition with the primary goal of personally thanking Vice Ganda for changing his family’s life, starting in 2018.

“Napakalaking oportunidad ng nangyaring ‘to,” Herbie Pultam of Antipolo City told Vice Ganda after his performance, in the Friday episode of “It’s Showtime.”

“Bukod po sa gusto makasali dito at manalo, pinaka-number one po talagang sadya dito ay personal na makapagpasalamat sa inyo,” he said, turning emotional.

The 50-year-old book factory worker and part-time ice cream vendor first crossed paths with Vice Ganda in December 2017 in another ABS-CBN program, “I Can See Your Voice.”

At the time, Pultam shared he works hard to send his three children to school, especially as they’re all academic achievers. Inspired by Pultam’s story, Vice Ganda pledged that he would shoulder the tuition of all his children.

Admittedly, Vice Ganda could no longer remember their meeting three years ago, saying he was reminded by staff of “It’s Showtime” of their connection.

“Hindi ko kasi kilala ‘yung mga na sa scholarship ko. Hindi ko sila mini-meet, kasi ayoko ma-attach,” Vice Ganda said.

The comedy superstar then explained to his co-host Jhong Hilario that his arrangement with beneficiaries of his scholarship program includes maintaining a certain grade, so that he would continue supporting their education.

In the case of Pultam’s children, they have all remained under Vice Ganda’s program — and are now in 3rd year college, 1st year college, and in grade 7.

Pultam’s updates about his children and their continued academic success moved Vice Ganda, who turned visibly emotional.

While Pultam didn’t advance past the first round of “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” he at least achieved his goal of expressing gratitude to Vice Ganda in person.

