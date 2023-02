Neri Naig gifts Chito Miranda his dream pick-up car

Photo from Chito Miranda's Facebook page

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda received a surprise gift from his wife Neri Naig.

Miranda has been dreaming of getting a pick up truck but decided to spend his money on income-generating investments.

“Niregaluhan ako ni Neri ng bagong sasakyan. Alam niya kasi na gusto ko talaga magkaroon ng pick-up truck pero di ako bumibili kasi gusto ko unahin yung income generating investments,” Miranda said in his post on Facebook.

“Kumbaga, oks lang ako magtiis sa lumang sasakyan at gamitin yung pera ko on things thay will make me more money, instead of buying myself a new car.”

The singer also poked fun at Naig’s famous line #WaisNaMisis and applied it to his case #WaisNaMister for getting his dream car without spending money.

“Since alam nya na hindi ako bibili ng sasakyan para sa sarili ko, kahit gaano ko pa kagusto magkapick-up, ang ginawa nya, sya nalang ang bumili for me,” he said.

Earlier this month during his birthday, Miranda was praised by Naig for being the best father to their children.

"Happy birthday sa best husband para sa akin! Thank you sa support mo palagi sa akin. Because of you, napapagaan ang trabaho ko. Because of you, mas masarap mangarap. At dahil sa 'yo, natutupad dahan dahan ang lahat ng mga 'yun na magkasama tayo. Thank you, Dad!" Naig wrote at that time.

Miranda and Naig tied the knot last December 13, 2014. They have three kids -- Pia, Miguel and Manuel.

RELATED VIDEO