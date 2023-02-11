City of Manila to launch The Manila Film Festival (TMFF). Handout

MANILA – Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Friday led the signing of a memorandum of agreement with ARTCORE Productions, Inc. for the upcoming The Manila Film Festival (TMFF).

TMFF is set to be a key component of the annual Araw ng Maynila celebrations in June which will also run for a week.

The Manila LGU is eyeing to start the regular screenings on a Friday or Saturday (June 16 or 17), the premiere night on a Wednesday (June 14), and the judges’ screenings on Thursday to Saturday (June 15 to 17).

TMFF will highlight the films made by students as the festival aims to search for the next generation of young Filipino filmmakers.

It is open to movies by young Filipino filmmakers from all over the country as the call for original feature film screenplays is open to senior high school and college students nationwide.

Eight films will be chosen for the public screening and competition proper and filmmakers will retain intellectual property rights and share them with the City of Manila and ARTCORE.

The TMFF will also ask the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education to support the arts and culture project of the City of Manila. They will also attempt to have an online streaming screening of the entries.

It will also mobilize support from among the theater owners and community leaders in Manila and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.