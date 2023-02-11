MANILA – Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia are now in Switzerland to film the upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart.”

The two ABS-CBN actors will be joined by Kapuso artists Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia for the romantic drama series produced by GMA, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

The series marks the first project of Sta. Maria with Joshua and Gabbi.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

