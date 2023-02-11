MANILA – Beauty queen Celeste Cortesi turned heads during the “Darna” super finale on Friday as she appeared as the Queen of Marte.

While it a short stint for her in the hit ABS-CBN series, it was enough for the reigning Miss Universe Philippines to draw comparison between herself and the Pinay superheroine, played by Jane de Leon.

“Just like Darna.. lumaban at patuloy na lalaban,” she said in the caption.

According to Cortesi, she gladly accepted the role of Kevnar, Queen of Marte, despite its challenge.

“Just like any other challenge, I take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow. It is true that when one door closes, another one opens, it’s all about seizing the moment and being grateful for the chance to work hard and to learn more about myself,” she said.

“Here is to new beginnings and to new adventures.”

The Pinay queen went on to thank ABS-CBN and Darna production for allowing her to be part of the iconic series that “celebrates women empowerment.”

Fitting as a true queen, Cortesi’s character visited Darna in Nueva Esperanza to pay tribute to the superheroine’s effort to save the planet.

“Tunay kang anak ng magiting na mandirigmang si Zorra, matapang at maaasahan…Karapat-dapat kang maging protektor,” the Queen told Darna.

After Darna’s efforts to defeat all threats to their city, especially Borgo, Cortesi bestowed the responsibility to the Pinay superhero to keep the white stone even after winning the battle.

Cortesi’s appearance in the series came after her stint at the Miss Universe in January where she turned heads in the national costume segment as "Darna."

The Fil-Italian beauty queen missed the semifinals of the competition.

It marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

RELATED VIDEO