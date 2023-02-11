Belle Mariano marks Donny Pangilinan’s birthday

MANILA – Actress Belle Mariano made sure to celebrate Donny Pangilinan’s special day.

Mariano took to Instagram to mark her on-screen partner’s 25th birthday, sharing some portrait photos of Pangilinan.

“Celebrating you today, happy birthday nato,” she said in the caption.

Despite numerous indications of their deep bond behind the cameras, Pangilinan and Mariano have opted to keep mum on whether they are officially a couple.

During the New Year celebration, Mariano joined Pangilinan’s clan – a latest indication of the deepening bond between the screen couple in real life.

The actress was one of the few non-family members who were welcomed by the Pangilinans at the get-together.

The New Year’s Day reunion of the Pangilinans was not the first time Mariano joined the actor’s family for a non-showbiz event.

In November, Pangilinan confirmed that Mariano has been on a beach trip with his family at least once.

Early this month, the two also went on break from the promotional activities for “An Inconvenient Love” in Dubai, to fulfill their deal of skydiving together.

The two stars rose to fame as a love team when they starred in the trending series “He’s Into Her.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC