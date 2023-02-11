Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Netflix "Your Place or Mine"

Debbie and Peter are two best friends who missed their opportunity to have a romantic relationship 20 years ago in the perfect-for-valentine movie 'Your Place or Mine.'

It stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher who relished the chance to work together for the first time.

Netflix "Your Place or Mine"

Kutcher talked about the best second chance he got.

"I've made so many mistakes. That proof the fact that I'm still standing is shocking to me on a regular basis. When I was 18 years old, I broke into my high school and I had a third-degree burglary offense against me, and I got a deferred judgment but the judge who didn't know me but looked at everything else that I have done and decided to not give me a felony offense. And that single decision, that individual judge made to not give me a felony but give me a different judgment and give me probation so significantly changed the trajectory of my life. The biggest understanding that I got from it is just an absolute appreciation for mercy and forgiveness and grace," the actor said.

Netflix "Your Place or Mine"

Witherspoon echoed the same sentiment and shared her own appreciation for second chances.

"I was in a really, really bad car accident 10 years ago, and there I should have not survived and I did and it felt like a second chance," the actress said.

Between them, they have starred in almost 20 rom-coms and are themselves fans of the genre.

"I just thought the script was so phenomenal, and I've been trying to work with the Aline McKenna, the director, for so long after she made Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses," Witherspoon said." I just think she's got such an original voice, and she created this amazing rom-com, and I felt like was just perfect way for me to enter the rom-com world again."

Wesley Kimmel and Ashton Kutcher Netflix "Your Place or Mine"

Kutcher summarized why he loves starring in and watching rom-coms.

"It’s this essence of hope for love. And it's fun and it's light. And you approach a rom-com with like: ‘I got popcorn. Excited, it's gonna be fun. I'm about to go on this ride. And I'm about to just sort of light up the inside of my chest a little bit.’ And that is to me, like making something that people take delight in it. It's like working in an ice cream shop," he shared.

'Your Place or Mine' is now streaming on Netflix.