‘It’s Showtime’ guest judge JC de Vera opts for a finger heart greeting (right) after addressing mistaken assumptions about his use of a peace sign a day prior. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A guest judge on “It’s Showtime” this week, JC de Vera has been greeting viewers through gestures upon being introduced — initially with a “V” sign.

But that changed Thursday, after de Vera’s Facebook photos where he is flashing the sign drew comments which wrongly assumed it signified his support for a particular presidential aspirant.

“Nope,” de Vera was simple’s answer to several comments mentioning former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The camp of Marcos, Jr. has used the “V” hand gesture, traditionally known to mean peace, as a campaign symbol.

Returning to the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Thursday, de Vera notably opted for a finger heart instead — a photo of which similarly went viral.

Sharing the image on his official Facebook page, de Vera had a simple caption: a pink heart emoji.

Pink is the campaign color of another presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

On Friday, de Vera once again opted for the heart greeting, notably without verbal mention of politics or the upcoming elections.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.