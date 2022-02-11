Handout

Paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant. Paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler. Mathematician and chaos-theorist Ian Malcolm. Navy veteran and ethologist Owen Grady. Jurassic World operations manager Claire Dearing. And a whole boatload of dinosaurs.

It's the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time in "Jurassic World Dominion", the finale of the Jurassic World trilogy.

In Jurassic World Dominion, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed.

Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in Philippine cinemas this June.