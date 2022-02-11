Screenshot from Ed Sheeran's The Joker And The Queen" music video

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released Friday a remix version of his song "The Joker And The Queen" with Taylor Swift.

Sheeran and Swift first collaborated on the hit song "Everything Has Changed" in 2013.

In the music video for "The Joker And The Queen," they have gone separate ways and pursued different lifestyles.

The song immediately became a top trending topic on Twitter Philippines with #TheJokerAndTheQueen at the top spot, as of writing.

In an interview during the Brit Awards, Sheeran confirmed to LADbible Group that he will be collaborating with Swift.

Swift also released a "from the vault" collaboration of "The Run" last November.