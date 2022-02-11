Angelica Panganiban warns against those with a history of fraud and corruption as the May elections near. Facebook: Young Public Servants

MANILA — A-list star Angelica Panganiban says “never again” to those with a history of fraud and corruption, urging voters to do the same, in a more direct follow-up to her “hugot” public service reminder about the upcoming elections.

Collaborating anew with Young Public Servants, a youth group advocating for good governance, Panganiban spoke of the “scammers” who took advantage of the pandemic, in the two-minute video released on Friday.

“Pandemya na nga, nanguha pa mambudol ng kapwa!” she said, mentioning fake-booking on delivery apps, and fraudulent online sellers.

Panganiban lamented the profiteering from health essentials, such as face masks and oxygen. Echoing medical studies, she emphasized that face shields, which were mandated for a time, are not one of them.

“Mga ate, kuya, buhay at kalusugan ang pinag-uusapan natin dito. Kawawa ‘yung mga totoong nangangailangan sa atin. Kaya ako, one strike, one rule lang talaga ako,” she said.

Without specifying candidates, Panganiban declared, “Wala ako sa mga second chance-second chance, sa mga kembak-kembak na ‘yan!”

“‘Pag may history ng pambubudol, never again, never forget tayo!” she added, referencing the enduring movement against the return of dictatorship in the country.

“Kaya ngayong eleksyon, naku, mag-ingat tayo sa mga scammers. Naglipana ‘yan. Iwasan natin ‘yung mga nangangako ng gold. Mambubudol ‘yan. ‘Wag na tayo magpauto, at por Diyos, por santo, ‘wag bumoto ng magnanakaw.”

