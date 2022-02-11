Photo from handout

Nicole Asensio has teamed up with band Basically Saturday Night to release her latest music “The One” just before Valentine's Day.

Set to be dropped on February 12, “The One” was a combination Basically Saturday Night’s signature rhythm and their lead singer Migie Garcia’s deep vocals paired with Asensio’s powerful and unique tone and prowess in blending rock and jazz genres.

Asenio’s news song brings the old soul flavor into present times and talks about a simple expression between two people who have shed their uncertainties and given themselves entirely to their one true love.

According to the singer, she first heard about the band through Kelley Mangahas of Warner Music.

“Kelley Mangahas and I were on a video call and he told me, ‘Nicole, there’s a band that I really think you might have a good time writing with, let’s see if you guys can collaborate,’” she recalled.

“Earlier in the call, I had expressed how I was longing to work with more musicians and grow more as a singer-songwriter. I heard their music and immediately added it to my listening playlist.”

Mangahas later informed Asensio that the band agreed to set up their first jam where she felt “natural.”

“Even if I am now a solo artist, I understand the band culture very well, I still like to write like a band player, collaboratively,” she continued.

The band’s guitarist Junoy Manalo also said there was an instant chemistry when they first met Asensio.

“I think this stemmed from having shared the same reverence for soul, jazz, and blues artists, which made it much easier to find common ground. It was definitely a learning experience for the band to come into a session with a highly experienced musician like Nicole,” Manalo said.

He also said that their appreciation for the greats that have come before them made it easier to decide what might work for their collaboration.

“The One” highlights Asensio’s vocal melodies that represent her love for modern soul singers like Emily King, Manalo said.

The music video directed by award-winning director Gorio Vicuna will be released by the end of February.