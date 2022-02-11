Maris Racal hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account

A new series, a stronger lovelife, and a million subscribers.

Actress-singer Maris Racal has opened 2022 on a high note as she appears to be on a roll in her career and personal life.

On Thursday, the actress announced that she has reached a million subscribers on her YouTube channel which will guarantee her a Gold Play Button from the video-sharing platform.

“After so many years of being on and off on YouTube… I finally reached 1M subs!! Thank you to all who subscribed! grabe kayo! Is this a sign na maging active na ako on YT?” she said on Instagram.

Her latest video with her boyfriend and Rico Blanco also crossed the 1-million mark in terms of views.

It was the first time Racal featured Blanco in her YouTube channel where she made a vlog about learning how to drive again.

In the 17-minute video, Racal said she tapped Blanco to give her a “refresher course” in driving since it has been a while since she last hit the road.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

Prior to that, they first worked together on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced her 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

After collaborating on music, the celebrity couple ticked another one from their list as they are set to star in an acting project, “The Goodbye Girl,” this February.