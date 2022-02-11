MANILA -- Actress Lovi Poe received a surprise birthday asalto from the cast and crew of the upcoming series "Sleep with Me."

In a short clip uploaded on the Instagram account of Dreamscape Entertainment on Friday, Poe was surprised with a birthday cake and a birthday song.

Present during the asalto was Poe's "Sleep with Me" co-star Janine Gutierrez.

Just days ago, Poe and Gutierrez started their locked-in tapings for the upcoming iWantTFC series.

Aside from "Sleep with Me," Poe is also set to star in “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN adaptation of the South Korean drama with Piolo Pascual.

Poe is the daughter of late action star Fernando Poe Jr. The actress has time and again recalled in many interviews that her father remains her inspiration and motivation to succeed and remain grounded.